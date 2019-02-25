Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado man gets 12 years in prison for infant son’s death

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of his 4-month-old son.

The Greeley Tribune reports Nathan Archuleta was sentenced Monday for the August 2015 death of Donovan Archuleta. He was convicted of child abuse resulting in death.

Investigators say Donovan’s mother dropped the baby off at Archuleta’s home, where he lived with his mother, Sandra Archuleta. Over the next week, the boy developed chemical burns to his face, mouth and gums, as well as a sepsis infection from pneumonia and bruises from being pinched by tweezers. Donovan also had broken ribs.

Sandra Archuleta said Donovan had a fever, and to reduce symptoms, she used vinegar and potato slices, which burned him.

She was sentenced to 24 years, and Donovan’s mother, Angelica Chavez, is serving eight years.

___

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com

Associated Press

