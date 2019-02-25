California district stalls West drought plan over lake money

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Work on a multistate plan to preserve a river that serves 40 million people in the U.S. West won’t meet a federal deadline.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation gave seven Western states until Monday to complete a drought plan or it will step in to find a solution for the declining Colorado River.

The plan has hinged at various points on Arizona and California.

Arizona says it’s moving at its own pace on agreements that must be signed among water users in the state.

The situation in California remains shaky.

The Imperial Irrigation District in southern California wants $200 million for a massive, briny lake that’s become an environmental and human health hazard since less water has been flowing into it.

The district says it won’t sign off on the drought plan without a funding commitment for the Salton Sea.