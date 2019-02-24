Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado man found dead after snowmobiling near Yampa

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 64-year-old man has been found dead in a Colorado backcountry area after his snowmobile apparently broke down.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports that Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers found the body of Frank Yoast, of Craig, Friday afternoon near Dunckley Pass, west of Yampa.

A plow truck driver called Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday morning about a truck with a trailer attached to it parked since Wednesday.

Search and Rescue President Jay Bowman says Yoast’s body was found farther up a trail from where his snowmobile was found.

Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg says it appears Yoast had tried to backtrack to his truck on foot when he collapsed in the snow.

An official cause of death was pending an investigation.

Information from: Steamboat Pilot & Today, http://steamboatpilot.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

