Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado slaying may be linked to robberies in Wyoming, Utah

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say the suspects in a fatal shooting in Colorado may have held up a store in Wyoming and a bank in Utah the same day.

Police say a man was shot and killed in Denver early Friday, and the attackers stole his black Cadillac.

Two hours later, a black Cadillac was used in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Cheyenne, Wyoming, 100 miles (160 kilometers) north. Police say two men robbed the store while a woman waited in the car.

Police say the same men robbed a bank near Park City, Utah, 440 miles (710 kilometers) west of Cheyenne, six hours later. Authorities say they were in a Cadillac with the same plates as the car stolen in Colorado, and they may have had a female passenger.

___

This story has been corrected to show the robbery in Utah occurred six hours after the one in Cheyenne, not four hours.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo Police investigating overnight drive-by shooting
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Police investigating overnight drive-by shooting

12:00 pm
Colorado slaying may be linked to robberies in Wyoming, Utah
Covering Colorado

Colorado slaying may be linked to robberies in Wyoming, Utah

11:30 am
Man robbed at gunpoint, suspects arrested
Covering Colorado

Man robbed at gunpoint, suspects arrested

8:59 am
Pueblo Police investigating overnight drive-by shooting
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Police investigating overnight drive-by shooting

Colorado slaying may be linked to robberies in Wyoming, Utah
Covering Colorado

Colorado slaying may be linked to robberies in Wyoming, Utah

Man robbed at gunpoint, suspects arrested
Covering Colorado

Man robbed at gunpoint, suspects arrested

Scroll to top
Skip to content