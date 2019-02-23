Colorado slaying may be linked to robberies in Wyoming, Utah

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say the suspects in a fatal shooting in Colorado may have held up a store in Wyoming and a bank in Utah the same day.

Police say a man was shot and killed in Denver early Friday, and the attackers stole his black Cadillac.

Two hours later, a black Cadillac was used in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Cheyenne, Wyoming, 100 miles (160 kilometers) north. Police say two men robbed the store while a woman waited in the car.

Police say the same men robbed a bank near Park City, Utah, 440 miles (710 kilometers) west of Cheyenne, six hours later. Authorities say they were in a Cadillac with the same plates as the car stolen in Colorado, and they may have had a female passenger.

___

This story has been corrected to show the robbery in Utah occurred six hours after the one in Cheyenne, not four hours.