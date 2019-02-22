Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man sentenced to 13 years in crash that killed mom, toddler

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man who caused a chain-reaction car crash that killed a woman and her three-year-old son has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

According to the office of Jefferson County District Attorney Peter Weir, Chris Cumsille pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death, reckless vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in January.

Cumsille initially faced charges of DUI vehicular homicide after testing found THC in his blood, indicating marijuana use. Prosecutors dropped those charges as part of a plea agreement.

Prosecutors said five cars were stopped at a red light in Lakewood on Nov. 13, 2018 when Cumsille, who is 46, rear-ended one of the cars and caused a pileup. The crash fatally injured 43-year-old Anna Huffman and her son, Jason.

A third person also was hurt.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday

3:03 pm
Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault
Covering Colorado

Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault

2:52 pm
Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains
Weather Science

Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains

2:21 pm
Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday

Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault
Covering Colorado

Hearing set for Air Force Academy Cadet accused of sexual assault

Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains
Weather Science

Weak El Niño means snow for southern Mountains, not so much for the Plains

Scroll to top
Skip to content