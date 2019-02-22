Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Heavy snow in SW Colorado prompts roof clearing warning

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Heavy snow in southwestern Colorado has closed schools and prompted a warning for people to shovel their roofs.

The Durango Herald reports that children in and around Durango got a second straight day off from school Friday because of the storm still hitting the area.

A stretch of U.S. Highway 550 north of the city was also closed until crews can do avalanche control and clear the road.

Wolf Creek Ski Area, known for its big snowfall amounts, says the storm has brought 29 inches (74 centimeters) of snow over the last two days

The region was hit by a severe drought last year but conditions have eased a bit thanks to snow this winter.

