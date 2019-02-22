Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado police to search landfill for missing mom’s remains

DENVER (AP) — Colorado police say they plan to search a landfill for the remains of a woman whose fiance is charged with her murder.

The Woodland Park Police Department said in a written statement that the search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains will begin Tuesday and could last weeks.

It is not clear what led investigators to the landfill in Fountain, which is about 40 miles from Berreth’s home in a mountain town near Colorado Springs.

Berreth was last seen on Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day.

Patrick Frazee was charged in December. He has not entered a plea.

Investigators testified during a Tuesday court hearing that Frazee’s girlfriend told police he used a baseball bat to fatally beat Berreth, then burned her body and planned to dump the remains in a landfill or river.

Associated Press

