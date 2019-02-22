Colorado faces meager budget in fight against ski traffic

DENVER (AP) — The tongue-in-cheek mantra “friends don’t let friend’s drive I-70” is often uttered by Colorado skiers who frequent resorts far from the crowded mountain corridor, which funnels thousands of vehicles onto two lanes west of Denver every winter weekend.

Traffic along the interstate has been common for years, but Colorado’s recent population boom is making it increasingly challenging for transportation officials who deal with a bare-bones budget. Still, they say the notorious route is getting better.

Although more cars are on the road these days and it takes longer to get to the mountains, accidents along the corridor have decreased since 2008.

Transportation officials say a number of small-scale solutions have helped keep traffic flowing, but their biggest challenge might be convincing those who love to loathe I-70.