Care For Local Caregivers

Caring for a loved one who is ill or incapacitated can be a grueling, stressful, extremely difficult job. Thousands of people struggle with the challenges of this labor of love, and they need a break every once in a while.

On Saturday the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments is hosting a “Caregiver Pampering Day” providing activities and other support to keep them motivated. The experts say that having to deal with the day to day struggles of taking care of someone close to you can cause depression, isolation and frankly, poor health, so it’s important to provide the time and opportunity for them to let go for a while.

Kent Matthews with the local Agency on Aging told News5 that “It comes out that they’re isolated, they feel stuck, they can’t get out because what they’re doing for their family member demands all of their time”.

The event is not open to the public, but they encourage anyone with concerns, or if you know someone who is a caregiver and would benefit from something like this, contact the Pikes Peak Agency On Aging at 719-471-7080.