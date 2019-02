DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a Colorado “red flag” bill being heard Thursday (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Colorado’s Democratic attorney general, Phil Weiser, is urging lawmakers to support a “red flag” bill.

The bill would allow family or law enforcement to seek a court order to have guns seized if they believe the owner is a threat to themselves or others.

If approved, a subsequent court hearing would be held to determine whether to extend the seizure, up to 364 days.

