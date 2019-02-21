Mom, son given life sentence for murdering robbery witness

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man and his mother have been sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering a witness who cooperated with police investigating the pair’s 2016 robbery of a marijuana store.

The secretive murder case became public Thursday when Terance Black and Tina Black received their sentences in Arapahoe County Court.

Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler said the Blacks learned 48-year-old David Henderson had gone to police with information about the robbery because a key court document was mistakenly released.

Henderson died in 2016 after being shot 10 times outside his home.

Prosecutors got court approval to seal records and keep the case off public schedules, arguing that witnesses feared for their lives.

Defense attorneys said in court Thursday that the Blacks insist they did not kill Henderson.