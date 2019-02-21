Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado Legislature OK’s changes to presidential electors

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Democrat-controlled Legislature has approved a bill to join other states in casting their presidential electoral votes for the winner of the national popular vote.

The House voted 34-29 Thursday to approve the bill, which had cleared the Senate.

Gov. Jared Polis has indicated he will sign the legislation.

Under the bill, Colorado would join 11 states and the District of Columbia in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Currently, the state’s electoral votes are cast for whoever wins in Colorado.

Opponents say the initiative subverts an electoral college that currently is designed to ensure smaller states aren’t trampled over when it comes to choosing a U.S. president.

The bill comes after Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory over Hillary Clinton, who won 3 million more votes.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Gradisar taps Pueblo police chief to serve as deputy mayor
Covering Colorado

Gradisar taps Pueblo police chief to serve as deputy mayor

10:20 am
National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law
Capitol Watch

National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law

10:04 am
Medics to return from deployment today
News

Medics to return from deployment today

9:44 am
Gradisar taps Pueblo police chief to serve as deputy mayor
Covering Colorado

Gradisar taps Pueblo police chief to serve as deputy mayor

National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law
Capitol Watch

National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law

Medics to return from deployment today
News

Medics to return from deployment today

Scroll to top
Skip to content