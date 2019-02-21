Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado girl who survived crash that killed mom back home

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 6-year-old Colorado girl who survived a crash that killed her mother on Christmas Eve is back home after getting a hero’s welcome from her community.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports that well-wishers lined the streets Wednesday holding signs as law enforcement escorted Charlee Shaw, her three brothers and father back to the town of Clark after she was released from the hospital.

She will have to return in mid-March so doctors can replace part of her skull, which was removed to relieve pressure on her head. However, she plans to return to school next week.

Charlee and her mother, Sancy Shaw, were hit by a by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana on Interstate 70 west of Denver. The other driver also died.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Gradisar taps Pueblo police chief to serve as deputy mayor
Covering Colorado

Gradisar taps Pueblo police chief to serve as deputy mayor

10:20 am
National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law
Capitol Watch

National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law

10:04 am
Medics to return from deployment today
News

Medics to return from deployment today

9:44 am
Gradisar taps Pueblo police chief to serve as deputy mayor
Covering Colorado

Gradisar taps Pueblo police chief to serve as deputy mayor

National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law
Capitol Watch

National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law

Medics to return from deployment today
News

Medics to return from deployment today

Scroll to top
Skip to content