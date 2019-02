VAIL, Colo. (AP) — An 85-year-old woman has died after being found unconscious on a ski run at a Colorado ski resort.

The Eagle County coroner says Rita Lewis died on Wednesday after being rushed to a hospital in Vail from Beaver Creek Resort where she had been skiing.

The Vail Daily reports that a family member says that Lewis was found on the slope unconscious by her husband and that doctors determined she had broken her neck.

