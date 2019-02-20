Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
The Latest: Skier killed in avalanche near Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly avalanche in southwestern Colorado (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Search crews have recovered the body of a backcountry skier who was caught in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office says 47 year-old Salvadore Garcia-Atance was buried in the slide near the Telluride Ski Resort on Tuesday morning. His body was recovered Wednesday morning in a debris field that is 75 feet (23 meters) wide, 300 feet (91 meters) long and 15-20 feet (4-6 meters) deep.

Investigators say Garcia-Atance was skinning up the Bear Creek Trail from the town of Telluride when a snowboarder triggered the avalanche. The trail has since reopened, but Sheriff Bill Masters says that danger of additional avalanches remains.

He says, “Whether you are walking your dog, skinning up, or backcountry skiing, Bear Creek is not a safe place to be.”

___

9:20 a.m.

Rescuers are looking for a backcountry skier who may have been caught in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado.

They looked for the man after the slide near Telluride on Tuesday with the help of avalanche dogs and resumed the search Wednesday.

The search is happening near the Telluride Ski Resort. The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office says two ski lifts have been closed because of the search.

Associated Press

Associated Press

