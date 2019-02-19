Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Neutrons used to examine Harvard’s priceless gold specimen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Scientists at a federal laboratory have helped to unravel some of the mysteries of a rare specimen of wire gold discovered at a Colorado mine more than 130 years ago.

Officials at Harvard University’s mineral museum had asked Los Alamos National Laboratory for help in understanding more about the structure of the gold specimen known as the Ram’s Horn. They say it’s the finest known example of its kind.

No scientific studies previously had been published on the internal nature of the specimen.

Scientists used neutrons from a half-mile-long particle accelerator at the New Mexico lab to see deeper into the sample. They determined it’s a mix of gold and silver and is composed of only a few single crystals.

The specimen will be the centerpiece of an exhibit at Harvard’s Museum of Natural History in 2020.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing
Covering Colorado

Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing

9:01 am
Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest
Covering Colorado

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest

7:35 am
One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute
Weather

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute

6:39 am
Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing
Covering Colorado

Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest
Covering Colorado

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute
Weather

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute

Scroll to top
Skip to content