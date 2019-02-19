Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Help sought solving fatal hit-and-run in western Colorado

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities as asking for help solving a fatal hit-and-run crash in western Colorado.

The Post Independent reports 64-year-old Connie Leckwold was hit and killed while walking on westbound Interstate 70 just east of the main Glenwood Springs exit the evening of Valentine’s Day.

Investigators do not have a vehicle description but say it likely sustained front-end damage. It’s also unclear why the Glenwood Springs woman was walking along the interstate.

___

Information from: Post Independent, http://www.postindependent.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

9:40 pm
Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay
Covering Colorado

Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay

9:37 pm
Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn
Covering Colorado

Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn

9:35 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay
Covering Colorado

Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay

Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn
Covering Colorado

Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn

Scroll to top
Skip to content