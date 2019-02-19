Charges sought in derailment that severed woman’s leg

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police in suburban Denver say prosecutors should charge a light rail operator for a derailment that ejected a woman and severed her leg.

Aurora police are recommending the 33-year-old man be charged with one count of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and five counts of third-degree assault. The Aurora Sentinel reports the district attorney’s office will decide to accept, decline or alter the charges.

Investigators say the R-Line train was going about 30 mph (48 kph) as it approached a 90-degree bend in Aurora on Jan. 28. Light rail operators are trained to slow down to 10 mph (16 kph) as they approach sharp curves.

Several other passengers besides the woman were hospitalized.

The Regional Transportation District fired the train operator following the derailment.

