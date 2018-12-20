Southern Colorado sheriff’s deputy killed in crash eulogized

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Friends, family and fellow officers gathered in Pueblo to pay their respects to a southern Colorado sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a car crash while responding to a disturbance.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports Las Animas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Moreno was remembered Thursday as a jokester who was always ready for a good prank. Moreno, who was born and raised in Pueblo, was killed in a three-car crash just east of Valdez on Dec. 12. The 37-year-old had been with the sheriff’s office for five years.

Also killed in the three-car crash were a 23-year-old woman and a year-old baby.

Sheriff Derek Navarette said Moreno always wanted to help his community and “had the biggest heart of anyone I’ve ever known.”

___

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com