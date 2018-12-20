Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
10 Colorado counties accounted for most economic activity

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis numbers show that 10 of Colorado’s 64 counties accounted for 85 percent of the state’s economic activity in 2015.

The Denver Post reports the ten connecting counties stretch along the Front Range from Larimer and Weld in the north through Denver and down to El Paso in the south.

Denver, which accounted for an eighth of the population, made up about a fourth of the state’s Gross Domestic Product at $76.6 billion.

Arapahoe County accounted for 13.6 percent of the state GDP at $41.7 billion. El Paso was the third highest at $28.9 billion, or 9.4 percent.

Stephan Weiler, an economics professor at Colorado State University, says about 95 percent of the state’s growth between 2012 and 2015 occurred in the 10 counties.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

Thursday evening forecast: Wind gusts return on Friday
Thursday evening forecast: Wind gusts return on Friday

Fallen Las Animas County Sergeant honored during Pueblo procession and memorial services
Fallen Las Animas County Sergeant honored during Pueblo procession and memorial services

Extra turkeys go to veterans in need
Extra turkeys go to veterans in need

