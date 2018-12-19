Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado residents now can change birth gender identity

DENVER (AP) — Colorado residents now can change their gender identity on their birth certificate.

KMGH-TV reports the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday voted to simplify the process to change the gender identity.

Under current requirements, a person must undergo gender reassignment surgery and prove it to a judge in order to qualify for the change to their birth certificate.

Under new rules, those wishing to change their identity would simply need to fill out a form — no surgery required. Minors also will need a note from either a doctor or a mental health professional supporting the transition. Those who want to change their gender identity can only do so once without a court order.

The board also voted to allow more identifying options for birth certificates. There will now be four options: male, female, X and intersex.

Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

