Coaching website tries to shift conversation about sex abuse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An entrepreneur is embarking on what could be a meaningful solution in a wide ranging sex abuse crisis in Olympic sports: helping families discover which coaches are certified and best qualified to work with their kids.

Former pro moguls skier Bill Kerig is launching a new platform designed for coaches to post their qualifications, for parents and athletes to review the coaches, and for anyone interested to hold a no-holds-barred discussion of the good and bad in youth sports.

The new website, greatcoach.com , represents one of the few concrete solutions being offered in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. The fallout has almost daily exposed the shortcomings in the U.S. Olympic system’s ability to confront the crisis. Olympic overseers have struggled to compile a comprehensive list of banned coaches.

Kerig previously founded the rallyme.com website built to help athletes and teams raise funds.

