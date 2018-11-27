1 suspect dead, another injured in officer-involved shooting

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Suspects in a stolen vehicle fired shots at deputies trying to make a traffic stop in south suburban Denver, prompting a pursuit that ended in Centennial with officers forcing the vehicle off the road and a final shootout that left one man dead, another injured and a third in custody.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock says no officers were hurt.

Spurlock says deputies attempted a traffic stop at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and were immediately fired upon. Shots were fired from the stolen Jeep several times during the pursuit through Douglas and Arapahoe counties.

Deputies forced the vehicle off the road near Dry Creek Road and Interstate 25. Spurlock says deputies were fired upon again and five deputies returned fire.

The Dry Creek Road exit was expected to remain closed until mid-day. Officials have not identified the suspects.