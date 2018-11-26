Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
3 arrested in southern Colorado shooting that killed man

WESTON, Colo. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in the shooting of two people in a small town in southern Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Sunday that a man and a woman were shot in their home in Weston, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) west of Trinidad, just after noon on Saturday. The agency said that 19-year-old Armando Gallegos died after being flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs. The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

CBI is investigating the shooting along with the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office.

Associated Press

